If gas prices remain steadily below 50 euros per megawatt hour, electricity and gas bills will drop with savings of around 600 euros on the annual bill. But the cost, which returns to the levels of the end of 2021, will still remain at double levels compared to the averages of previous years. It is the president of Nomisma Energia Davide Tabarelli who does the math, hypothesizing a 17% drop in gas at the beginning of March (with annual savings of 234 euros) and 25% on April 1 for electricity (with a reduction of 363 euros per year) «Perhaps – he admits – we exaggerated with the panic last autumn»

