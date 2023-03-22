Bills, “selective” aid for families. Less money for businesses

The last word has not yet been said. But right now a tug of war is underway on the measures to support the bills of families and businesses. The government has every intention of proceeding with a new round of aid. However, the blanket is short and the Minister of the Treasury, Giancarlo Giorgetti, has to deal with the public budget. Thus, with great probability, the system charges will return to the bill.

We won’t have to wait long to find out how aid will change. The new decree will go to the next Council of Ministers, scheduled for Tuesday 28 March at 5 pm. Meanwhile, the first leaked information on the subject speaks of “selective” aid for families and a more contained contribution to companies. Certainly the pot will be less rich than the 21 billion allocated in the maneuver for bonuses expiring at the end of March.

For families renewal of the social bonus with the current Isee threshold

This was announced by the undersecretary for the economy Sandra Savino, who specified how this solution benefits the families most in difficulty (Isee under 15 thousand euros). Furthermore, Minister Giorgetti has hypothesized a mechanism based on consumption aimed at encouraging savings. However, this system needs the feasibility projections of the supervisory authority, the Arera, and therefore it is not certain that it can come into operation right away. As for the general system charges, currently zeroed, are expected to be reintroduced. Even if the government is considering a cut.

For companies, hypothesis of a tax credit based on the price of gas

The goal is to reduce the outlay and offer a lifesaver only in the real case of difficulty. On companies, the executive is thinking of a tax credit modulated on the price of gas: the idea is to set a threshold beyond which the discount increases, while below it is not expected. Even for companies, the government wants to reward those who consume less by setting up a progressive system which however risks penalizing those who have invested in electrification to reduce the use of gas.