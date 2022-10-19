ROMA – The Antitrust, guarantor of consumers, initiates four investigations, four investigations against Iren, Iberdrola, E.ON and Dolomiti, suppliers of energy and gas on the free market.

The disputes – now towards one, now towards another company – have a common thread: unilateral changes in prices, communications to customers, threats of posting (unless accepting pejorative contracts) would be contrary to the Aid bis decree and the Consumer Code.

L’Antitrust