The decree to deal with the drought emergency could also arrive in the next CDM

New bill decree, with measures to support families and businesses, arriving this week. On March 31, the rules aimed at stemming price increases expire, so times are tight and the Council of Ministers should meet again between Wednesday and Thursday.

The decree to deal with the drought emergency could also arrive in the next CDM. The provision, explained the Minister of the Environment and Energy Transition Gilberto Pichetto in recent days, “will contain as many simplifications and derogations as possible to speed up the essential works to deal with the drought”.

It would envisage a “treasure” to finance the tax reform without touching the deficit and even guaranteeing a slight decrease, albeit in times of high energy prices and high inflation. As far as he learnsberaking latest news and as the de site writes The printeven if nothing is leaking from the government yet on the cost of the measures of the new fiscal delegation, parliamentary sources are starting to do the first calculations and far from small resources emerge to finance the key measures of the delegation without touching the deficit, from the transition to three of the personal income tax rates, the revision of the VAT or the cut of the IRAP and the reduction of the IRES.

However, some funds will have to be set aside for the new rounds of interventions against the expensive bill and expensive life in generalbut in any case available resources would remain which would facilitate the “framework” of the coverage of the decrees implementing the tax delegation. The resources which, in addition to being obtained from the pruning of tax expenditures for “a few billion” – as the deputy minister let escape all Maurizio Leo at an event in Milan, however, pointing out that he did not want to indicate numbers – they would be found among the savings from the flagship interventions of the then M5S government: the basic income and the superbonus. These savings linked to the revision of the two measures would be indicated as early as April in the estimates of the Economic and Financial Document and then updated in September with the Update Note to the Def, the forecast grid on which to build the Budget Law.The resources will therefore find headquarters there to first of all allow the cut from four to three of the tax rates Personal income tax operational since 2024.

Bills, sting with the end of discounts: gas towards +58% and electricity +27%

