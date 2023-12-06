Bills: no to postponing the transition from the protected market to the free one. From the CDM only “information campaign and monitoring”

The desired postponement of the transition from the protected to the free market for bills has not arrived. The Council of Ministers limited itself to approving a law that provides for an “information campaign” and price monitoring. The transition to the free market for gas bills from January and electricity bills in April is therefore confirmed, without prejudice to protection for the less well-off.

«Users affected by the transition to the free market – explains the note from Palazzo Chigi – will be the recipients of a specific information campaign, as well as the main beneficiaries of constant monitoring of operators’ activities and price trends defined by Arera in collaboration with the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security and with the involvement of the most representative consumer associations”.

«Furthermore, simplifications are introduced in relation to the transfer of bank direct debit for the payment of bills, which will be issued on a necessarily bimonthly basis, without prejudice to the user’s freedom to choose a supplier other than the one assigned to the outcome competitive procedures and a different payment method”.

«In compliance with the commitments undertaken with the Pnrr and in coherence with the European sector regulations, the methods for supplying electricity to the benefit of the weakest social groups (vulnerable users) are defined, providing for an obligation to supply in headed by the economic operator identified following a public procedure regulated by Arera. For these users, the maintenance of controlled prices is guaranteed even after the definitive cessation of the protected market regime”