Bills of exchange, over 221,000 Italians in the grip of debt

They are often the last resort. The arrival of those who can no longer go to the banks or ask for finance but still have a debt to pay. These are bills of exchange, an instrument that is rarely talked about but which continues to be widely used, especially by consumers. The promissory note, in the common perception, seems to have disappeared and instead the use is growing and is destined to grow again in a complicated moment of general increases: from interest rates to energy and so on. «One explanation – says Antonio Angelino, head of research at Cerved – could be this: with the rise in interest rates that type of instrument, the loan, is probably no longer considered convenient and people prefer to resort to other avenues. It can therefore be a substitute for trade credit which is shrinking».

I dati post Covid

The use of bills of exchange, according to InfoCamere data, had dropped drastically in 2020, the disastrous year of the pandemic: according to Bank of Italy, “indebted families made extensive use of moratoriums. According to estimates, at the end of 2020, around 350,000 families had joined the moratorium, 12% of those in debt. At the end of the suspension period, a portion of households that benefited from the measure could find it difficult to resume regular payment of the installments: the ability to bear the debt burden will depend on the general conditions of the economy and the recovery of individual income”. .

The use of bills of exchange has started to grow again with the return to so-called normality: in 2021 there were 218,063 bills in circulation while in 2022 there were 221,110 with an increase in absolute value of 3,047. An increase determined above all by the growth of bills in circulation in Lombardy and Sicily: in the first case it went from 51,445 in 2021 to 56,784 in 2022 with an increase of 5,339; in the second case, the bills in circulation went from 14,149 in 2021 to 16,167 in 2022, with an increase of 2,018. Certain numbers still distant from the results of 2019 which ended with 342,337 bills in circulation: the drop may have been determined by the various moratoriums in force in the post pandemic.

Especially in the debt collection sector, bills of exchange have become an increasingly used tool. An example of this is the data provided by Fire, a Messina company now present throughout the national territory (revenues of 58.9 million as at 31 December 2022 compared to 54.6 million in 2021) with a growth forecast in the business plan to 2025 by 10% with investments for the purchase of Npl for 30 million. According to Fire data, in 2021 out of a total of 88 million repayment plans, 75% equal to 66 million was guaranteed with bills of exchange. In 2022, out of a total of repayment plans for 117 million, the part guaranteed by bills rose to 93 million, with an incidence of 80 percent. The use of bills of exchange is a method with a dual objective: to ensure that the customer pays what is owed but also to start a sort of financial inclusion process: «The customer who has a compromised credit history, the bill allows him to make a credible commitment with the creditor, stabilizing one’s position and redefining sustainable payment times and amounts. For those who have disbursed the credit, on the other hand, the bill represents a guaranteed way to remodulate the repayment and, in the event of legal action, avoid costs and extended times to obtain an enforceable title» explain the insiders according to which in the next six months the consumer situation could still worsen. «As part of the credit management process, the customer having difficulty in meeting the credit commitments undertaken can benefit from the use of the bill of exchange instrument – ​​explains Sergio Bommarito, Group chairman & CEO of the Fire Group -. Although it may seem anachronistic and now in disuse, in reality situations may arise in which the bill of exchange represents an instrument of financial inclusion, with benefits not only for creditors (for example banks and finance companies), but above all for those who do not has previously managed to meet the repayment obligations undertaken and therefore no longer has access to new credit or payment instruments”.