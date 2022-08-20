Home Business Bills out of control, Il Sole 24 ore opens the “counter” for businesses
Bills out of control, Il Sole 24 ore opens the “counter” for businesses

The letters of the companies, documented with the bills of 2022 in comparison with those of 2021, can be sent to the editorial staff of the newspaper and will be published on the pages dedicated to “Out of Control Bills”: email address [email protected]

With the price of gas at the new highs of 262 euros per megawatt hour and the average cost of electricity at over 500 euros per MWh, the energy emergency becomes more and more the priority of the Italian production world.

The country’s emergency. A problem that risks undermining manufacturing and the service sector in the recovery at the end of August and also overwhelming all sectors that are not particularly energy-intensive, today exposed to the erosion of the margins of their activities and the volatility of electricity and gas prices.

Il Sole 24 Ore to give a voice to companies, which in Italy pay nine times more for gas than their US competitors and for electricity more than four times, has opened a dedicated e-mail box.

