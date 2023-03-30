Home Business Bills, the price of light has collapsed since April (-55.3%). Here’s for whom
Business

Bills, the price of light has collapsed since April (-55.3%). Here’s for whom

by admin
Bills, the price of light has collapsed since April (-55.3%). Here’s for whom

The price of light collapses (-55.3%). Save up to 793 euros on bills

As established by He is nurturingfrom 1 April 2023 the electricity bill drops by 55.3% in the protected market. “Well, great news. A long-awaited reduction. Of course, if the Government had not remitted the system charges, the drop would have been even greater, by 61.6% instead of 55.3%. A very bad decision that involves a hidden implicit fee of 90 euros. In short, as has already been done for petrol, they take advantage of the drop in the price on the wholesale markets, due to the second hottest winter ever in Europe, to raise taxes for Italians, not realizing that bills are still anomalous compared to normal times,” he says Mark Vignolahead of the energy sector of the National Consumer Union.

According to the study dell’Uncif for a typical family in guardianship the -55.3% means spending 793 euros less on an annual basis, the savings could have reached 883 euros if the charges. Furthermore, the total expenditure in the next twelve months (not, therefore, according to the rolling year, but from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024, assuming constant prices) remains high, 641 euros, which added to the 1210 for gas, determine a total sting of 1852 euros.

Finally, if the price of the luce down by 55.3% compared to the current one and by 42.5% compared to a year ago, i.e. on the second quarter of 2022, compared to pre-crisis times, i.e. in comparison with the period April – June 2021, is even greater than the 14%. Respect, then, to the annual expense of 2020, the last normal year, equal to 485 euros, now you will pay 156 euros more, +32 percent.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed up,...

Train traffic – social association criticizes the price...

Pnrr, lunge by Schlein: “Government unload delays, Lease...

Energy ministers of the federal states want to...

First-instance verdict for 10-person criminal gang case of...

Health – GPs for maintaining electronic sick leave

Robert Habeck admits mistakes in the heating debate

Totti jealous of Sebastian because he sleeps in...

Intermarket analysis and opportunities with investment certificates

Inflation rate falls: It is still more expensive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy