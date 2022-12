Roma – Caro energy: the truce for families and businesses has already ended and has not lasted more than a month. As it was natural that it was: with the first cold weather, the quotations of natural gas they started running again financial markets, driven by the increase in demand in anticipation of winter. Thus, after the slowdown in October, when gas tariffs fell by 12.9 percent, prices went up again in November, marking a 13.7 percent increase in households and businesses.