“Binance Agrees to Pay Nearly $1 Billion for Sanctions Violations after Deal with OFAC”

The company Binance Holdings Ltd. has agreed to pay a sum of $968,618,825 to the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for 1,667,153 apparent violations of multiple sanctions programs, including interactions with users in Cuba.

According to the agreement, for more than five years, from August 2017 to October 2022, Binance exchanged cryptocurrencies through its online platform, including transactions between users in sanctioned countries and persons on the OFAC block list. This constitutes a serious breach of the company’s compliance with US sanctions.

Despite portraying an image of regulatory compliance, Binance was found to have allowed users from both the US and sanctioned jurisdictions on its platform, according to a report from the Treasury Department. The company also took steps to undermine its surveillance function, encouraging users to evade the controls it allegedly imposed.

The settlement amount reflects that these violations were not voluntarily disclosed by Binance, and that the company’s behavior was considered deliberate. This also considers Binance’s previous agreements with the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), as well as the company’s agreement to develop an Independent Compliance Monitor for the next five years.

Binance identified users in sanctioned jurisdictions, including Cuba, based on the KYC process and other available information. From August 2017 to October 2022, Binance processed approximately $706,068,127 in cryptocurrency transactions that violated sanctions regulations of various countries and sanctioned jurisdictions.

This case underscores the need for crypto exchanges and other financial entities operating outside the US to ensure that their activities do not cause Americans to violate their economic sanctions or result in the export of goods, services, or technology from the United States to sanctioned jurisdictions or blocked persons.

Binance’s proactive and cooperative approach with OFAC, which included an extensive internal investigation and several significant remediation measures, helped mitigate the final penalty. However, this case illuminates the critical importance of regulatory compliance and the potential exposure to severe consequences for failures to comply with sanctions laws, especially in the cryptocurrency sector.

The Cuban regime’s recent announcements about regulating and authorizing the use of cryptocurrencies in the national banking system were also noted in the context of Binance’s violations. Although the regime sought to use cryptocurrencies as an alternative to avoid US economic sanctions, it was ultimately unsuccessful due to the vigilance of OFAC.

