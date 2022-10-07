Home Business Binance hacker: $ 570 million worth of BNB tokens stolen. Here’s how it happened
Binance hacker: $ 570 million worth of BNB tokens stolen. Here's how it happened

Binance hacker: $ 570 million worth of BNB tokens stolen. Here’s how it happened

Hacker Attack, $ 570 million of Binance BNB tokens stolen, the world‘s number one cryptocurrency trading platform by trading volume. The damage was much higher than estimated until a few hours ago, when it came to a theft of $ 100- $ 110 million. But no: from the information coming from BNB Chain itself, it appears that hackers have rplaced 2 million BNB tokens, for a value of approximately 570 million dollars.

The announcement of the big coup came from Binance itself, which was also forced to communicate the suspension of its blockchain networkexplaining that the cross-chain bridge with Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the Binance blockchain particularly suitable for running applications based on smart contracts.

Hackers have attacked precisely what are called in the crypto universe “cross-chain bridges”tools that allow the transfer of tokens from one blockchain to another.

They are also known in Italian as blockchain bridges, cross-chain bridges or cross-chain bridges.

With the attack, the hackers managed to remove BNB tokens from the Binance blockchain.

The Chinese cryptocurrency platform said it is currently working with some transaction validators to stop the creation of new blocks on the BSC blockchain and therefore to suspend all transactions, while a team of developers is working to shed light on what happened.

The problem has now been contained – commented on Twitter Changpeng Zhao, ceo di BinanceYour funds are safe. We apologize for the inconvenience. Further updates will follow “.

Binance number one confirmed that he asked “All validators to temporarily suspend BSC”.

CoinMarketCap data shows that the news led BNB tokens to drop by more than 3% this morning, to $ 285.36.

See also  Unicredit, the accounts convince the market. Orcel: "Window with Mps is closed for us"

The CNBC article notes that Binance Smart Chain is a network that was developed by Binance in 2019. And which, as in the case of other blockchains, is represented by its own token, called BNB, which can be traded or used in games and other applications.

Binance’s is alone the latest case of hackers attacking the crypto universe, managing to breach cross-chain bridges; according to data reported by the blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis, an amount of approximately $ 1.4 billion it has been lost since the beginning of 2022, due to hacker attacks.

In Binance’s case, the cross-chain bridge hit is the BSC Token Hub, tool that connects Binance’s BSC network to another network known as BNB Beacon Chain.

The crypto universe is preparing to close a very difficult year: approximately $ 2 trillion in value was written off compared to the rally that had affected the world of cryptocurrencies between 2020 and 2021.

Ad acuire the flight of investors was the $ 60 billion shock implosion stablecoin Terra and the worsening of the macroeconomic context, which significantly undermined market sentiment.

