In the space of a few days, the largest cryptocurrency exchange announced the return of fees on bitcoin spot trading, suffered software glitches and will face a lawsuit from US authorities. It’s been a pretty tumultuous time for the cryptocurrency exchange Binance and its founder and CEO, Changpeng Zhao.

The flight of investors

Investors are withdrawing billions of dollars from Binance’s platform following allegations by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (Cftc) that the exchange operates illegally in the United States, violating rules designed to channel illicit financial activity.

Last week, Binance announced that it would again charge bitcoin spot trading fees after cutting them to zero. He also had to temporarily suspend spot trading due to a software glitch.

Since the beginning of the week, the crypto exchange has recorded net outflows of $2.1 billion on the blockchain di Ethereum, according to cryptographic data provider Nansen. Also according to Nansen’s data, Binance holds overall $63.2 billion in the exchange’s publicly disclosed wallets.

“The pace of withdrawals has increased from normal activity and has increased since the announcement of the CFTC,” he said Andrew ThurmanNansen analyst.

However, it is not the first time that Binance has experienced significant outflows, they have also happened in the past always due to regulatory moves, the most recent in February.

Binance loses share after zero-commission trading halts

Binance’s decision to roll back trading fees likely contributed to a decline in its spot market share, analysts say.

The exchange’s spot market share fell to a low of 30% on March 24 from 57% at the beginning of the month, according to CryptoCompare. Most of the trading volume on Binance was commission-free until it added fees, according to Kaiko, a digital asset data provider.

“Fees are extremely important,” he said John Quarnstromportfolio manager at Iceberg Capital. “Generally I will make the decision to trade an exchange first of all for its custody aspect, second is definitely the fees.

Binance has maintained its 66% market share related to crypto derivatives markets as of March 24, according to data from Coinmarketcap.

In another sign of trouble for the cryptocurrency giant, a federal judge on Tuesday barred Binance.US, the US affiliate of Binance, from buying Voyager Digital’s customer accounts following its bankruptcy as federal authorities challenge the agreement.

Investors and analysts are monitoring further regulatory action against the exchange in the coming months in the United States and potentially other jurisdictions. Last month, the company’s CFO told The Wall Street Journal that Binance plans to pay financial penalties to resolve ongoing US law enforcement and regulatory investigations into its business.