Il crypto exchange, Binance is making attempts to increase its transparency and strengthen investor confidence, in a difficult context for the world of digital assets.

The world‘s largest cryptocurrency exchange is trying to reassure customers of the safety of their holdings after the collapse of FTX. Binance’s position means that its success or failure will weigh heavily on the entire cryptocurrency market.

“It’s important for us to show users that chests aren’t empty, like in FTX,” he said Patrick Hillman, Chief Strategy Officer di Binance,

Over the past month, Binance has made public the details of its crypto wallet addresses. He hired an external accounting firm to prepare a “proof of reserves” covering a portion of his assets and liabilities, including a small set of financials. Additionally, Binance has promised that more information will be available soon.

“When we say “proof of reserves,” we are specifically referring to those assets that we hold in custody for users,” Binance states on its website. “This means that we are showing evidence that Binance has funds that cover all of our users’ assets 1:1, as well as some reserves.”

According to Douglas Carmichaelprofessor of accounting al Baruch College in New York, “Investors should still not be satisfied with the audit. I can’t imagine it answers all the questions an investor would have about the sufficiency of collateralisation,” Carmichael continues. The report states that Binance’s goal was to show customers that the assets covered in the report “are secured, exist on the blockchain, and are under the control of Binance.”

We remind you that Binance is a private company, and is not required to publish certified financial accounts. As a result, it has not released anything that would provide a comprehensive overview of its financial condition or liquidity. Nor has he indicated any intention to do so.

The reserve report or “proof of reserves”, a five-page letter from a partner of the South African subsidiary of the global accounting firm Mazars. It contained three numbers. The letter was not an audit, did not address the effectiveness of the company’s internal financial reporting controls, and stated that Mazars “he did not express an opinion or a warranty conclusion“, meaning it didn’t guarantee the numbers.

Mazars said they did their job using “agreed procedures” requests from Binance and “we make no representations as to the appropriateness” of procedures.

The letter was addressed to a Binance entity called Binance Capital Management, which is based in the British Virgin Islands, although it was unclear whether the assets being counted were held by that unit. The report did not show total assets or total liabilities. It was pretty limited to only bitcoin assets and bitcoin liabilities. Binance said it will start releasing information about other crypto tokens in the coming weeks.

Despite the “proof of reserves” audit, Binance’s finances remain a mystery

The few numbers in the report prepared by accounting firm Mazars raised more questions than answers about Binance’s ability to meet its financial obligations to customers.

On the last page of Mazars’ letter, viewed by Wall Street Journal, there is a short section called “report details”, which consisted of the three numbers, each denominated in bitcoin. A number labeled “customer accountability report balance” showed a balance of 597,602 bitcoins. Another number, dubbed the “asset balance report,” showed a balance of 582,486 bitcoins.

The result, according to the Wall Street Journal is that the total bitcoin liabilities cited in Mazars’ letter were higher than 3% compared to the bitcoin assets included in the scope of the report as of the report’s release date, November 22. In other words, Binance did not meet its 1:1 ratio of reserves to customer assets. In terms of US dollars, based on the price of bitcoin at that timethe passivity would have been about $9.68 billionwhile the activities they would have been of $9.43 billionabout $245 million downaccording to Wall Street Journal calculations.

The third issue painted a different picture. That number was labeled “net balance of liabilities (excluding assets in scope lent to customers)” and showed a liability figure that had been adjusted downwards by approximately 21,860 bitcoins to 575,742 bitcoins. Binance noted that it allows customers to borrow crypto assets through loans or margin accounts.

On this adjusted basis, according to the Mazars report, liabilities were 1% lower than assets, leading Mazars to state that “Binance was 101% collateralized” when using that methodology. At the same time, Mazars also wrote that “Binance was 97% collateralized” when using the largest number of liabilities for the calculation.

Binance spokeswoman, Jessica Jungclarified that the difference of 21.860 bitcoin era “consisting of BTC loans made to customers through the Binance lending program” is that “the collateral for these loans is not in BTC, but in other currencies“. If Binance had not provided these bitcoin loans, Jung said, then “we would be 101% guaranteed.” The reasons for the adjustment appear to be related to the scope of Mazars’ audit, which focused only on bitcoin so it did not count collateral in other currencies.

Binance announced its new “reserve testing system” in a Nov. 25 press release that referred to the numbers as “audit findings.” Carmichael, the former chief reviewer of the PCAOB, commented on the report: “It’s a big misconception to call this an audit“.