Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao announced it is planning a hiring surge in 2023, effectively assuming a contrarian vision with respect to their peers. Digital asset companies are laying off huge swathes of staff due to continued pressure on cryptocurrency prices. Today Bitcoin marks a drop of 0.5% to 17.349 dollars, while ether loses 0.8% to 1.324 dollars.

Zhao said that Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, increased the number of employees in 2022 from 3.000 people to quasi 8.000.

In 2023, Binance plans to increase the number of employees between 15% and 30%Zhao said at the Crypto Finance Conference of St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Furthermore, Zhao said that the cryptocurrency exchange needs to be “well organized” in view of the upcoming cryptocurrency bull run and admitted that as of now the exchange is “not super efficient”.

“We will continue to build and hope to restart before the next bull market”said the CEO.

The world of cryptocurrencies forced to cut employees

Rival exchanges have been forced to cut much of their workforce after a particularly bad 2022 for the digital asset market. Recall that in just one year, the market has almost wiped out $1.4 trillion and major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ether hit new lows.

In November, Kraken announced that it would fire the 30% of staff, while this year Huobi e Coinbase they stated they would cut the 20% of the workforce. As far as Coinbase is concerned, this was the second round of job cuts in the past year.

Last year the cryptocurrency industry was hit by collapses of large companies (Celsius, Voyager), liquidity problems, many bankruptcies and the most high-profile bankruptcy of FTX.