Biogen acquisisce Reata Pharmaceuticals per $7,3 mld

Biogen has acquired Reata Pharmaceuticals for $7.3 billion, including debt. The acquisition, one of the biotech company’s largest ever, is aimed at expanding its range of treatments for rare diseases. The agreement provides for a $172.50 cash payment for each Reata share, which represents a 59% premium to yesterday’s closing price of Reata.

Reata Pharmaceuticals won US Food and Drug Administration approval in February for Skyclarys, the first approved treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia, a rare inherited disorder that can affect children as young as five and cause problems walking and coordination. According to forecasts by Barclays, the treatment could generate sales of up to $1.5 billion.

