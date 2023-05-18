Home » Biolab Pesaro, flooded the area where they want to manipulate viruses: video
Business

by admin
The biolab laboratory in Pesaro becomes underwater, irony of the network: viruses are manipulated in an area subjected to flooding

It would be laughable if there weren’t tears. The area of ​​the Municipality of Pesaro in which it was planned to build the biolaboratory (BSL3) for virus manipulation ended up being heavily flooded.

A center, that of Pesaro, a step below the laboratory of Wuhan in China (BSL4), a place where several international researchers have raised the doubt of the release of the virus that caused the latest global pandemic. Let’s talk about the well-known bio-safety laboratory (BSL3)” edited by “the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Umbria and the Marches ‘Togo Rosati’” against which thousands of citizens still demonstrated a few weeks ago, on May 1st. With Affaritaliani we were among the first to talk about it.

Watch the video: the Pesaro area of ​​the biolaboratory for virus manipulation flooded

And it’s not the first time this has happened. Already at the end of January there was a significant but less important flood. The question is: is a laboratory of this kind going to be built in such sensitive areas?
Well yes. Council resolution of the Municipality chaired by the mayor Pd Matteo Ricci indicated precisely at that point, visible in the video, “the creation of a bio-safety laboratory (BSL3), i.e. a structure capable of guaranteeing experiments and manipulations, in vivo and in vitro, of viral agents dangerous to animal and human health in conditions of maximum safety and containment biological”.

