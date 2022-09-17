Biomedicine, the hottest track in the past, has almost halved. Many fund managers are still optimistic about the long-term investment value of the industry

Securities Times e company news, the highest point of the pharmaceutical biological index appeared in early August 2020, and until today, it is still in a downward trend. From the high point of last year to the lowest point, it has fallen by 45%. However, many fund managers are still optimistic about the pharmaceutical sector that is about to be “halved”. Many fund managers said they are optimistic about the long-term investment value of the pharmaceutical industry. Medicine has been continuously adjusted in the volatility that began in 2020. At present, affected by eventual factors, performance, valuation and capital have reached the bottom of the past two years. From the medium and long-term perspective, it is a good allocation time. (China Fund News)