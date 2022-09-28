Original title: Bionic front dual main camera, the first choice for girls to take selfies! Hello Kitty co-branded Xiaomi Civi 2 officially released

On September 27, Xiaomi officially released the Mi Civi 2, a trendy mobile phone for portrait photography. The main feature is “Bionic Portrait with Atmospheric Eyes”. The front is upgraded to 32 million professional main camera + 32 million super wide-angle dual camera, which can realize multi-person group photo adjustment and SLR. Level portrait bokeh; further upgrade pixel-level skin rejuvenation technology 3.0, presenting a real texture portrait. This time, a new pleated skirt texture color “Little White Skirt” is added, and the well-known IP Hello Kitty is co-branded to launch a customized gift box. At the same time, 5 new products were also released, including the Xiaomi noise-cancelling Bluetooth headset Necklace, the Xiaomi power bank 5000mAh lipstick version, the Xiaomi eight-electrode body fat scale, the Mijia modular robot, and the Mijia transparent steam rice cooker.

▲Xiaomi Civi 2 offers four personalized color schemes: “Little White Skirt”, “Pumping Pink”, “Ice Blue”, and “Meng Meng Black”

At the press conference, Hu Xinxin, product manager of Xiaomi Civi 2, announced that Hello Kitty has become a “Civi Trend Partner of Xiaomi”. Inspired by the new color of the “little white dress” released this time, the Hello Kitty joint trend limited gift box was launched as an easter egg.

The new color “little white skirt” launched this time, the double-layer pleated pattern is formed by environmentally friendly hot pressing, superimposed with nano-level ultra-white electroplating, which not only creates a three-dimensional sense of light and shadow, but also makes it more comfortable and delicate to hold. In order to meet the preferences of different users, Xiaomi Civi 2 has selected four different processes in appearance to present an understanding of the trend. The well-received “Pumping Pink” color scheme in the previous Xiaomi Civi series continues the lifelike healing touch like fluff, and incorporates the gradient style of pink and purple, which is more gentle and lovely. The high-gloss “Bingbing Blue” and the matte and smooth “Mengmeng Black” are also favored by consumers.

▲ Xiaomi Civi 2 new color “little white dress”

In the Hello Kitty fashion limited gift box, in addition to the “little white dress” mobile phone, it also includes a custom Hello Kitty limited figure, a custom Hello Kitty lipstick power bank, and the same luxury “Little Waste” that can hold mobile phones, earphones, and lipsticks “Bag” series, the whole network is limited to 100 sets as gifts to fans. Combined with the elegant pleated skirt of the “little white skirt” and the design of mechanical bows, it gives cute Hello Kitty an unprecedented sense of trendy technology.

Hello Kitty was born in 1974. Almost every girl has a story with Hello Kitty. At this Xiaomi Civi 2 conference, product manager Hu Xinxin went to Hello Kitty Paradise to present a sweet unboxing, and grabbed it hard. It has captured the “girly heart” of the majority of female consumers.

▲Xiaomi Civi 2 × Hello Kitty Trend Limited Gift Box

Xiaomi Civi 2 continues the Xiaomi imaging concept of “transcending the human eye and perceiving the human heart”, and continues to empower beauty with technology. Through a layered environment, a more textured beauty style, and emotional light and shadow, more young people can show themselves. , Show the life you love, and restore the emotional expression of the atmosphere.

This time, the Xiaomi Civi 2 has been upgraded from a 32-megapixel single-camera generation to a dual 32-megapixel professional main camera combination. The centered design also brings a more natural, non-squinting selfie effect.

The wide-angle main camera has a large fusion pixel of 1.6μm and a large front aperture of F2.0, which increases the light input by 50% compared with the previous generation. At the same time, it adopts the ALD coating and lens inking technology of the flagship rear camera, which greatly reduces glare and ghosts. It can bring more transparent portraits and better night scene Selfie effects, and supports AF autofocus to make portraits more accurate.

The newly added front dual camera supports intelligent ultra-wide-angle multi-person group photo adjustment, and automatically switches to the ultra-wide-angle main camera when a group photo of more than three people is detected, solving the needs of small heads and small faces to be more photogenic and multi-person viewing, just like a portable virtual machine Selfie sticks can be described as a group photo artifact for sister parties.

At the same time, the “Bionic Eyes” adopts the principle of binocular ranging, which can achieve SLR-level progressive blur when judging the distance of the object, and can obtain a super sense of focus when taking selfies. The front is equipped with multi-color temperature 4 soft lights, three color temperatures are suitable for different environments, and 5 kinds of ambient lighting effects can be adjusted at the same time, with 4D light chasing three-dimensional light and shadow effects, presenting a high-quality “ambient portrait”.

At the same time, Xiaomi Civi 2 also has powerful video functions. In addition to ultra-wide-angle video, it supports video blur, 3D tracking fine video beauty, and Vlog teleprompter function, creating a full-scene Vlog artifact for new bloggers who love life.

In the previous Xiaomi Civi series, the well-received core function of native skin beauty portrait has evolved into the new 3.0 era. In addition to freckle and acne treatment, it can more intelligently identify facial defects such as dark circles, nasolabial lines, forehead lines, and eye contour lines. Different skin types are targeted for treatment to maximize the retention of natural skin details.

In addition to the powerful front, the Mi Civi 2 is equipped with the same rear main camera Sony’s IMX766 sensor as the Mi 12 and other flagship products, using 1G+6P glass-plastic glass-plastic hybrid lens group, ED ultra-low dispersion optical glass lens, The combination of 50 million pixels, 1/1.56-inch outsole, and F1.8 large aperture has a strong “big cup” image strength.

Xiaomi Civi 2 adopts the first-generation Snapdragon 7 mobile platform, a new generation of 4nm process technology, and a new Armv9 architecture. %. The three independent 14bit ISPs of the same architecture can process 2.5 billion pixels per second, which greatly improves the speed of taking pictures. The first-generation Snapdragon 7 mobile platform has achieved a huge improvement in AI performance, supporting the latest generation of Snapdragon AI engine, and the AI ​​computing power has increased by up to 30%, helping to upgrade the “Xiaomi Imaging Brain”, so as to achieve fast imaging and lightning connection. Shooting and other flagship video experience.

As a representative of “thin and light” mobile phones, Xiaomi Civi 2 has a body weight of 171.8g and a thickness of only 7.23mm. In order to give full play to the performance of Snapdragon 7Gen1, Xiaomi Civi 2 adopts flagship-grade custom stainless steel VC liquid cooling, upgraded 2387mm² large area, and the heat dissipation capacity has been increased by 200%, realizing efficient heat dissipation under the extreme thinness. In the three-hour “Honor of Kings” 90-frame mode game, the average frame rate is 89.5fps, and the maximum temperature of the fuselage is only 41.8 degrees; and in high-load scenarios such as video recording, the 30-minute test also has a lower temperature than friends. Performance.

In addition to greatly improving the image, Xiaomi Civi 2 uses a 6.55-inch 3D flexible AMOLED eye protection screen, which supports 120Hz high refresh rate and 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, which can effectively reduce visual fatigue in dark light. In terms of battery life, the 4500mAh large battery and the newly upgraded 67W fast charge can be fully charged in 40 minutes. At the same time, it has obtained the 36-month anti-aging certification from Tell Labs, and it is also equipped with easy-to-use functions such as linear motor, full-featured NFC, and infrared remote control.

The Xiaomi Civi series is a mobile phone specially designed for young and trendy people. With fashionable and diverse design and innovative imaging technology, it accompanies every happy and confident young man. Since the generation of Xiaomi Civi, the natural and realistic self-portrait performance, slim and addictive feel, outstanding appearance and color matching have won the love of consumers. The new Mi Civi 2 is further upgraded in terms of portraits and trendy designs, which will surely bring a more extreme user experience to young trendy consumers.

The new Xiaomi Civi 2 has been officially launched on all channels at 15:00 on the 27th, 8GB+128GB 2399 yuan, 8GB+256GB 2499 yuan, 12GB+256GB 2799 yuan.

In addition, the Xiaomi eight-electrode body fat scale is priced at 399 yuan, the Xiaomi Power Bank 5000mAh lipstick version is priced at 129 yuan, the Mijia modular robot is priced at 3699 yuan, and the Mijia transparent steam rice cooker is priced at 599 yuan. The above four new products are already available in Xiaomi Mall, Xiaomi Home, Xiaomi Youpin, JD.com, Tmall and other channels are on sale simultaneously. The Xiaomi noise-cancelling Bluetooth headset Necklace started crowdfunding at Xiaomi Mall at 15:00 on September 27, with a crowdfunding price of 429 yuan.Return to Sohu, see more