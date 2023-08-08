BioNTech closes in the red by 190 million, but still hopes for Covid

BioNTech, a German biotechnology and biopharmaceutical company that has developed a vaccine for Covid-19 together with Pfizer, registered revenues amounting to 167.7 million euros in second quarter 2023compared to 3,196.5 million for the comparative period of the previous year, and equal to 1,444.7 million euros in semestercompared to 9,571.1 million a year ago, due to a collapse in demand linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The net loss was €190.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to net profit of €1,672.0 million for the comparative period of the prior year, while for the half year theNet income was €311.8 million, compared to a net profit of €5,370.8 million a year ago.

“We are advancing our oncology pipeline into late-stage development, having launched a pivotal Phase 3 study and preparing additional studies with registration potential in the coming months,” said the CEO Ugur Sahin -. Simultaneously, we are enhancing our infectious disease pipeline to meet global healthcare needs and are developing a monovalent Covid-19 vaccine adapted to Omicron XBB.1.5 which will be available for the next autumn-winter season, subject to regulatory approvals”.

The company has reduced the budget foreseen for research and development (R&D) for this year between 2 and 2.2 billion euros, down from the 2.4 and 2.6 billion euros previously forecast. Also, BioNTech has reiterated its prediction that revenues from the Covid-19 vaccine reach around €5 billion in 2023, down from €17.2 billion last year, forecasting a renewed boost in sales from an inoculation campaign in the autumn. (Ticker)