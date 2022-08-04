Listen to the audio version of the article

If the misalignment between job supply and demand seems an increasingly difficult issue to resolve, various strategies and methods have been identified in the context of counseling. In Bip, a study was carried out by the Human Capital Group’s Center of Excellence, which highlighted a very deep gap between the skills required by companies and those actually possessed by professionals. A figure that concerns many sectors, including ICT and is also supported by data from the European Center for the Development of Vocational training (Cedefop) of the European Union, according to which 2021 began with 135,000 vacancies in the ICT sector in Italy and 750 thousand in Europe. Situation that has not been resolved. This means that “today an evolution of the mindset that has characterized the development of skills and talent in organizations is necessary – says Carlo Capé, CEO of BIP – to implement a transformation of the learning environment that from an” ego-system ” it becomes a “fair system”, within which each person can contribute to the common cultural heritage in order to create new collaborative ecosystems, together with businesses, public bodies, institutions, schools and associations, to reconstitute economic and social capital ».

The challenge of organizations seems to be increasingly that of identifying the most effective learning strategies to develop new skills and engage and involve all people. This strategy Bip is also implementing in its own home, after carrying out a survey on the company population inside and outside the organization. It emerged that the main motivation for which people undertake learning paths is given by the desire to grow, to learn new skills (58%) or to better perform their role within the company (25%). “The more the presence of diversity is nourished with respect to” normality “and collaborative sharing for a common purpose, even outside one’s own organizational boundary, the more varied and consistent the skills that can be learned and enhanced in the ecosystem itself will be”, declares Alessia Canfarini, BIP partner and head of the Human Capital Center of Excellence.

According to the Bip study, the main soft skills necessary to best perform one’s job in the reference organization are problem-solving in complex contexts (41%), critical thinking and analytical skills (37%), as well as to creativity, originality and initiative (30%). Instead, less importance is given to skills such as resilience, leadership and active listening, thus breaking the traditional paradigm. People have also gained a greater interest in learning methods based on Human2Human interaction: knowledge sharing is considered the most effective (36%), and makes it necessary to move from an individual learning model to open collaboration between several realities that allow an exchange of skills and collective enrichment. However, only 11% say they are fully satisfied with the actions taken by the company to develop skills.