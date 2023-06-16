Bird droppings, resin and honeydew: How to prevent damage to the car’s paintwork

Herrlich, the summer time. The sun blinks through the treetops, birds chirp. It’s less wonderful, some car drivers think, when the little animals innocently whistle their black and white cargo onto the freshly washed car, “Shh…!” – exactly.

Tree resin or what is known as honeydew that settles on the body is also a nuisance. What needs to be done to ensure that such environmental influences do not have any lasting effects on the paintwork? Here are the most important tips and tricks.

If there is bird droppings, you should start cleaning as soon as possible. To avoid damage to the paint surface, count every hour, warns Christian Petzoldt, a specialist in car care from Hagen. On a surface that has not had a good preservation of the varnish, shadowing could remain as little as two hours after a bird has left its perch.

Depending on how long the droppings act, the paintwork can also be damaged in other layers. According to Petzoldt, the result can be a burned indentation.

Depending on the depth, a professional can repair the damage by grinding or polishing. However, it can happen that the corresponding part has to be repainted.

So it’s good if the stains are discovered quickly. If they are still soft, they can be rinsed off with water – for example at the next petrol station, where there are often watering cans at the petrol pumps.

Corrosive: Bird droppings have had too much time on this car roof to damage the paintwork Source: dpa-tmn/Till Simon Nagel

If a calcareous edge remains or if the droppings are already hard, more caution is required. Because if you rub now, you can scratch the paintwork. Petzoldt therefore advises leaving a wet cloth to act on the affected area for a while and then carefully picking up the residue instead of moving the cloth back and forth.

The cleaning professional advises drivers who, for example, often find bird droppings on the paintwork when parking lanterns under trees, to always have a bottle of water or soapy water and a soft microfiber cloth or a kitchen towel roll on board.

A so-called detailer is also suitable for quick intervention – a special spray cleaner for vehicle surfaces, available from around ten euros in the accessories trade. If you don’t have anything better to hand, you can also use paper towels from the dispenser at the gas station for less stubborn cases.

Tree resin can clog the car paint

But it’s not just bird droppings that can clog the paint – there’s also a risk of trouble in the form of tree resin. In summer, conifers in particular secrete a lot of sticky resin, reports the ADAC. Resin from deciduous trees such as poplars, birches and maples can also affect the car paint.

Resin drips not only directly onto cars parked under trees, but also onto falling leaves or needles. According to ADAC, as soon as it hardens, it becomes difficult to get rid of stains on the paintwork.

The same applies here: the longer the exposure time, the higher the risk of damage to the paintwork, which can not only be optical. Because the discolored area makes the surface vulnerable to other environmental influences.

In addition, a rock-hard resin stain can hardly be removed at all or only with great effort. So: the clock is ticking – like bird droppings.

Exemplary pre-treatment: If you take care of stains and dirt residues before driving to the car wash, you can hope for brilliant results Source: dpa-tmn/Franziska Gabbert

If resin is still soft on the sheet metal, a trip through the car wash will usually remedy the situation. If you check the car for other stains in advance and pretreat them with hot water and a soft sponge, you are acting in an exemplary manner ADAC. Select program with prewash.

For some stains, however, that alone may not be enough. Then it has to be reworked with hot soapy water and a soft cloth – circular movements and light pressure are allowed, unlike with bird droppings with resin.

Tip from the ADAC: change the cleaning water from time to time so that the resin is not constantly redistributed on the paintwork.

This is how resin can be removed from the car

If the dirt is more stubborn, special agents such as tree sap remover can lead to success. The motorists’ club advises cleaning the area thoroughly with clear water. This is to prevent the agent from Lack attacks.

Before owners spend money on special cleaners, they can give home remedies a chance. Oils and fats from the kitchen can also soften resins – but this takes a “few hours to take effect”, according to the ADAC.

If you want to go faster, you can alternatively tackle the resin with a universal penetrating oil. After just a short exposure, the resin should be able to be wiped up with a cloth – repeat the whole thing several times if necessary.

Also a door lock deicer can be tried. But be careful, it should only work for five minutes. No matter how the resin comes off: Finally, the area should be resealed with car wax.

honeydew and Pollen on the car

Honeydew is known to spread on sheet metal like a sticky film, and it too can cause ugly stains. The good news: the sugary secretion of small insects such as aphids is water-soluble and much easier to remove than resin.

If there is only pollen on the car, this is often not a problem. “As long as the pure pollen is dry and can be blown away, there is no need to rush,” says Christian Petzoldt.

Sticky surfaces: Honeydew makes the car paint cloudy, but it is water-soluble and therefore easy to remove Source: dpa-tmn/Florian Schuh

It’s enough if he comes down at the car wash that was planned anyway. But if the humidity is high or if it rains for a short time, it is better to go straight to the car wash or wash box.

Because otherwise, depending on the type of blossom, the mixture can lead to matting on the paintwork surface after a longer exposure time of around a week – which is all the more difficult to polish off the longer you wait.

