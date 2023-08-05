Birkenstock has changed so spectacularly

Birkenstock sandals have become a luxury item. JOHN MACDOUGALL / Contributor

Up until 15 years ago, family disputes dominated the headlines at Birkenstock.

Since then, the sandal manufacturer has undergone extreme changes.

As a final point, an IPO is now apparently being examined.

It’s a combination that doesn’t really go together at first glance: the supposedly eco-loafer Birkenstock and Wall Street. And yet, of all things, Birkenstock, the sandal manufacturer based in a small castle with a view of the Rhine, could be listed on the US stock exchange as early as next year. A company value of six billion dollars would be a considerable figure for the German medium-sized company.

One thing is clear: an IPO would be the provisional conclusion of the change from a whimsical family business to a corporation that ticks according to the logic of the financial scene.

