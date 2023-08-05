Home » Birkenstock has changed so spectacularly
Business

Birkenstock has changed so spectacularly

by admin

Birkenstock sandals have become a luxury item. JOHN MACDOUGALL / Contributor

Up until 15 years ago, family disputes dominated the headlines at Birkenstock.

Since then, the sandal manufacturer has undergone extreme changes.

As a final point, an IPO is now apparently being examined.

It’s a combination that doesn’t really go together at first glance: the supposedly eco-loafer Birkenstock and Wall Street. And yet, of all things, Birkenstock, the sandal manufacturer based in a small castle with a view of the Rhine, could be listed on the US stock exchange as early as next year. A company value of six billion dollars would be a considerable figure for the German medium-sized company.

One thing is clear: an IPO would be the provisional conclusion of the change from a whimsical family business to a corporation that ticks according to the logic of the financial scene.

See also  Africa: Global Gateway, billion-dollar European funds for companies in the ACP region

You may also like

JPMorgan Economist Raises Growth Outlook, No Longer Expects...

Inflation, without producers the stop jumps. “The industry...

Sanction Violation or Legitimate Business? Fortum requests Vestas...

Igeamed: August 17 delisting of shares from EGM

Hobbies of rich people, according to their money...

Planes to the islands, price caps. The government...

The Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $1.35 Billion:...

Resolution 4 of 08/01/2023 – Authorization to sign...

If you want to help the economy, you...

Azimut, positive net inflows of 513 million in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy