Birkenstock IPO – Sandals on the New York floor – News

From the eco-niche to Wall Street: The German sandal company Birkenstock is now on the US stock exchange.

A large banner hung from the facade of the New York Stock Exchange NYSE on Wednesday: Birkenstock 1774. The NYSE itself was founded in 1792 – 18 years later. The traders on the floor were given sandals as gifts. Dress codes on the dance floor are usually strict. Sneakers and sandals are actually not allowed.

Legend: Birkenstock is currently riding a wave of success. In the final scene of the movie of the same name, Barbie even wears the manufacturer’s pink sandals. IMAGO/Guerin Charles/ABACA

But on Wednesday there was an exception. The German company has decided against an IPO in Frankfurt and in favor of New York. Money flows more easily on Wall Street than in Europe.

Birkenstock is part of a fashion empire

Birkenstock has chosen the more conservative option and is putting the shares on the market for $46 each. The trading range was $44 to $49. With the 46 dollars, the shoe manufacturer brings in 1.5 billion dollars and receives a market valuation of 8.6 billion dollars.

Birkenstock stumbles on the New York trading floor

The sandal manufacturer Birkenstock’s stock market debut in New York failed. An initial price for the shares could only be determined four hours after trading began – unusually late. At $41, this was five dollars or almost eleven percent below the issue price of $46. Investors who had subscribed to the shares in advance are threatened with severe losses on the first day of trading.

This is on par with the Swiss On Holding, which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange almost exactly two years ago. The plastic shoe supplier Crocs, which is also traded on the NYSE, has a market value of five billion dollars.

Caption: At the issue price, Birkenstock was valued at $8.64 billion AP Photo/Richard Drew

As romantic as the story of the almost 250-year-old German sandal manufacturer sounds, there are influential financial investors behind it.

Two years ago, the private equity company Catterton bought Birkenstock. A few years ago, the US company merged with the private equity arm of LVMH, the French fashion empire of multi-billionaire Bernard Arnault. Catterton paid $4.3 billion for Birkenstock two years ago.

Share price: cautionary tale On

Whether the IPO will be a success will become apparent in the coming weeks. Recent IPOs such as Instacart or the chip designer Arm rose significantly on the first day of trading. But in the weeks that followed, prices cooled down just as significantly.

Caption: Birkenstock boss Oliver Reichert (center) at the start of trading on the New York Stock Exchange (10/11/23) AP Photo/Richard Drew

On Wednesday’s shares were trading at around $24, exactly where the shares started trading in September 2021. It’s not an easy environment for shoe manufacturers in the upper price segment. Consumers are struggling with higher prices and more expensive loans.

However, Birkenstock was able to significantly increase sales during the pandemic. In 2020, sales of $771 million were recorded. In 2022 that was 1.3 billion dollars.

10before10, October 10, 2023. 9:50 p.m

