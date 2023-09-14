Birkenstock plans IPO – Birkenstock goes public on the New York Stock Exchange – News

The German sandal manufacturer Birkenstock announced its IPO in the USA on Tuesday. The company employs around 6,200 people, including around 4,800 full-time positions. The first Birkenstock sandals came onto the market 60 years ago. Today the “Ökolatsche” has a cult following: the company’s sales have recently risen sharply.

The Birkenstock sandals have shed their former dusty image and are increasingly becoming a fashion accessory. Now the almost 250-year-old company is planning to go public in New York. This could also further fuel international expansion.

Legend: The first Birkenstock sandals came onto the market 60 years ago. Now over 30 million pairs of shoes are produced every year. Imago/snowfieldphotography

The exact volume of the share placement is still unknown. The financial service Bloomberg reported in July that Birkenstock could go public with a total valuation of more than eight billion dollars. The company will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BIRK”.

Unexpected success in recent years

The former family business has undergone changes over the years. It now sells not only shoes, but also beds and natural cosmetics. The company has been celebrating increasing monetary success since 2014: sales have tripled in the last few years. Birkenstock ended the 2022 financial year with sales of 1.24 billion euros and profits of 187 million euros.

Even in times of globalization, Birkenstock remains committed to Germany as a location. In the last financial year, all footbed production took place in German companies – and 95 percent of the finished products came from here. There is additional component production in Portugal.

Legend: The entire footbed production took place in German companies in the last financial year. Keystone/Sebastian Christoph Gollnow

Suddenly a fashion accessory

The sandals have long since separated from their eco-image. Through collaborations with luxury brands such as Dior and Manolo Blahnik, they have increasingly developed into a fashion accessory. Both celebrities who appeared wearing the sandals and the company’s marketing contributed to the change. Last year, a pair of worn-out Birkenstock sandals belonging to Apple co-founder Steve Jobs were auctioned off for more than $218,000.

The history of the company

The history of the Birkenstock company goes back a long way: Johannes Birkenstock founded the company in 1774 and laid the foundation for a shoemaking dynasty. The company describes itself as the “inventor of the footbed”.

In the first half of the 20th century, the family produced soles to help relieve foot pain. The very first Birkenstock sandal came onto the market in 1963.

From a family business to a large corporation

The era of the family business ended in 2013: Birkenstock became a corporation and the family handed over management. Olivier Reicher, current managing director, took over management.

The next big change came in 2021: the investment company L Catterton took over 65 percent of the shares and became the main owner. L Catterton is linked to the luxury group LVM (including Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior) and its billionaire boss Bernard Arnault and will retain control of Birkenstock after the IPO.

Most recently, Birkenstocks appeared in a symbolic role in the successful “Barbie” film. There, Barbie first has to decide between the artificial Barbie world and the real, human world and choose between pink pumps and brown Birkenstock sandals. Later she can be seen in pink Birkenstocks.

“Excellent product placement,” praises Martin Fassnacht, marketing and strategy professor at the WHU Otto Beisheim School of Management. “Great, you can’t do it better.”