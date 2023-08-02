Birkenstock to an $8 billion IPO. Barbie effect?

Effect Barbie even on Birkenstock sandals? The well-known German manufacturer of sandals, birkenstock it would be contemplating a listing on the stock exchange in September, according to reports from the English newspaper, the Financial Times. Where, Birkenstock’s subsidiary, the fund L Catterton should it decide to go ahead with the listing on the stock exchange, the manufacturer of sandals could reach a value higher than $8 billion, according to anonymous sources of the FT. Meanwhile, it should be recalled that the private equity fund L Catterton bought a majority stake in Birkenstock in 2021, in a deal that valued Birkenstock at 4 billion euros. So that would be a double valuation of the sandal company, compared to that in 2021.

The details

Any such valuation would give exceptional exposure to the private equity firm, backed by the luxury fashion conglomerate LVMH.

But not only. Should the listing materialise, it would be the second of one of its companies in L Catterton’s portfolio within a few months, among other things in a particularly challenging moment for the IPO (Initial Public Offerings) market.

In July, the online retailer of beauty products Oddity Techchampioned by L Catterton, raised more than 400 million dollars from the listing in America on the technological index, the Nasdaq. The anonymous FT source also said that Birkenstock’s IPO could happen by September.

And it would be Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to provide advice on the potential listing on the stock exchange.

Who is Birkenstock?

Beyond the majority stake in the fund L Cattertoncurrently two members of the Birkenstock family hold a share of minority. In 2021 when the French private equity fund bought it, the company said the money would be used to pursue growth in markets like China and India, and to expand its e-commerce business. Birkenstock takes approx 3,000 people and produces most of its footwear in its own factories in Germany.

The company’s products, which include sandals and other footwear, are sold in approximately 90 countries around the world. Bloomberg News previously reported on Birkenstock’s IPO plans.

Who is L Catterton Private Equity Fund?

While, the private equity fund L Catterton was born in 2016 following the merger between LVMHthe Arnault family holding company with the US private equity firm Catterton. To date, L Catterton has approx 30 billion dollars of assets under management. And as the Financial Times points out, the private equity fund is considering a public listing, following in the footsteps of some of its peers, including London-based Bridgepoint, Stockholm-based EQT and New York-based Blue Owl.

The Barbie effect

And according to press rumors, the sandal maker’s record valuation, which could surpass the 8 billion dollars it would be thanks to the movie Barbie. Margot Robbie, main protagonist to interpret the toy-doll, together with Ryan Gosling, as Ken, they gave rise to a scene that has already become a cult with Birkenstock sandals.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in London for the European Premiere of ‘Barbie’

The German sandal maker is seeing a big increase in sales following the scene in the film. According to Lyst, the online shopping platform that is also a useful tool for monitoring consumer preferences, searches for Birkenstocks, Arizona model, have increased 110% since the film debuted in US theaters.

