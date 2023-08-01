Birkenstock to IPO with a valuation of 8 billion dollars

Birkenstock to be IPO in September with a valuation of 8 billion dollars

(Teleborsa) – L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by the French luxury giant LVMHcould launch ainitial public offering (IPO) on Wall Street for the German footwear company birkenstock already at September, aiming for a valuation in excess of $8 billion. Bloomberg writes it, citing people familiar with the matter.

Birkenstock sales reportedly soared in recent weeks with the film’s success Barbiewhich sees Margot Robbie – in the title role – wearing a pair of Birkenstock rosa in one scene.

The IPO would happen more than two years later that the private equity firm and family investment firm of billionaire Bernard Arnault has acquired a majority stake in Birkenstock, valuing the company at $4.9 billion.

