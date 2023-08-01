Home » Birkenstock to IPO with a valuation of 8 billion dollars
Business

Birkenstock to IPO with a valuation of 8 billion dollars

by admin
Birkenstock to IPO with a valuation of 8 billion dollars

Birkenstock to be IPO in September with a valuation of 8 billion dollars

(Teleborsa) – L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by the French luxury giant LVMHcould launch ainitial public offering (IPO) on Wall Street for the German footwear company birkenstock already at September, aiming for a valuation in excess of $8 billion. Bloomberg writes it, citing people familiar with the matter.

Birkenstock sales reportedly soared in recent weeks with the film’s success Barbiewhich sees Margot Robbie – in the title role – wearing a pair of Birkenstock rosa in one scene.

The IPO would happen more than two years later that the private equity firm and family investment firm of billionaire Bernard Arnault has acquired a majority stake in Birkenstock, valuing the company at $4.9 billion.

See also  Surface Duo 2 appeared in FCC confirmed 5G, Wi-Fi6, UWB, NFC, wireless charging and other details-Microsoft Surface

You may also like

Economy in a mood of alarm: “Germany is...

Meloni from Biden, “no subordination to the US....

U.S. Stocks Set to Extend Longest Winning Streak...

Start-ups are picking up speed | News.at

Ima, 45% of Vacchi’s giant to the American...

The Gösserhalle relies on renewable energy: Beyond Carbon...

Tesla Cybertruck Wows Audience with Spectacular Light Show...

Migrants, with Meloni the emergency worsens: landings doubled...

Shenzhen and Suzhou Take the Lead as “Little...

ELFBAR 600 V2 comes with an improved ultimate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy