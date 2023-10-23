Birkenstock too expensive. Now the challenge is to accelerate in the sandal business

The high price of the IPO caused the stock to fall. The group is profitable and growing, but an exploit is needed to justify such valuations

by Vittorio Carlini

Listen to the audio version of the article

The debut was not as hoped. Birkenstock’s stock, with a placement price of $46 per share, collapsed in the days following its arrival on Wall Street. It dropped to $36 on October 13th and then recovered. Now he trades around $39 per share. The dynamics, sifting through the expert notes published before the start of the IPO (11/10/2023), is not a surprise. Of course: as always there were the so-called “stokers”. And yet…

Share this: Facebook

X

