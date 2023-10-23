Home » Birkenstock too expensive. Now the challenge is to accelerate in the sandal business
Business

Birkenstock too expensive. Now the challenge is to accelerate in the sandal business

by admin
Birkenstock too expensive. Now the challenge is to accelerate in the sandal business

Letter to Savers Service

The high price of the IPO caused the stock to fall. The group is profitable and growing, but an exploit is needed to justify such valuations

by Vittorio Carlini

October 23, 2023

Listen to the audio version of the article

The debut was not as hoped. Birkenstock’s stock, with a placement price of $46 per share, collapsed in the days following its arrival on Wall Street. It dropped to $36 on October 13th and then recovered. Now he trades around $39 per share. The dynamics, sifting through the expert notes published before the start of the IPO (11/10/2023), is not a surprise. Of course: as always there were the so-called “stokers”. And yet…

See also  German Bundestag - opposition motions to the Mercosur agreement rejected

You may also like

China’s Internet of Things New Species Enterprise Development...

Banking products from Coop – Back to banking:...

Fazio, for «Che tempo che fa» a new...

Shanghai’s Jinshan District Aims for High-Quality Development of...

Signa needs a new start – without René...

The Peso Continues to Strengthen: Dollar Exchange Rate...

Eurostat corrects Italy’s deficit and debt and cuts...

China’s Tax and Land Use Investigations on Apple...

Gas price & gas supply: The most important...

Tax, the government prepares a new calendar for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy