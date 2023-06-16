Home » Births – Barmer Analysis: Premature babies often suffer from health problems later on
Births – Barmer Analysis: Premature babies often suffer from health problems later on

Births – Barmer Analysis: Premature babies often suffer from health problems later on

foot of a newborn Image: AFP

Despite good chances of survival thanks to modern obstetric medicine, premature babies often suffer from health problems later on. According to a Barmer analysis, there is a risk of impairments in language or motor development.

Despite good chances of survival thanks to modern obstetric medicine, premature babies often suffer from health problems later on. According to a current analysis of the Barmer doctor’s report, which was available to the AFP news agency on Friday, children born prematurely with a birth weight of less than 1500 grams have a risk of around 54 percent higher risk of impairments or delays in language or motor skills after five years compared to children of normal weight Development.

In addition, after ten years, these premature babies are five times more likely to be diagnosed with intellectual disabilities than children with a normal birth weight. The risk of cerebral palsy leading to movement disorders is increased by a factor of 20.

The report analyzed data from around 274,000 children born between 2006 and 2011. The survival chances of newborns were also examined. Of the children with a birth weight of less than 500 grams, only 45.8 percent survived the first five years of life.

With a weight of 750 to 999 grams it was already 92.2 percent. From a birth weight of 2500 grams, the five-year survival rate was 99.8 percent. A child born very prematurely and therefore immature has poorer chances of survival, among other things, because individual organ systems such as the lungs are not yet fully developed.

