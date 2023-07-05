Bisignani: “Meloni wins the Europeans hands down and goes to the vote. The government is not holding up…”

EU, Giorgia Meloni at the Brussels summit. Photo Lapresse

“In Europe alliance Popular, Conservatives and Liberals”

On European alliances Matthew Salvini he relaunches and affirms: “Le Pen is a solid ally, I hope Forza Italia and Fratelli do not say no and do not prefer the left or Macron”. What is happening in the centre-right and in the government majority? Affaritaliani.it talked to Luigi Bisignania profound connoisseur of the logic of power in Roman palaces.

“We are beginning to enter into European fibrillation. With next year’s elections, Giorgia Meloni is playing all her cards. The European Union cannot do without France, Germany and Italy. Certainly she continues to look for a virginity, but she forgets of the weight that Marine Le Pen has on the right”.

