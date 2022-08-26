Home Business Bitcoin and Ethereum down after Powell words
Business

Bitcoin and Ethereum down after Powell words

by admin

The risk-off on the markets following Powell’s words also affects cryptocurrencies. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has suggested that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates to tame inflation and rates will need to stay high for some time before inflation is under control, a fact that it means slower growth, a weaker job market, and “some pain” for families and businesses, Powell said in his Jackson Hole, Wyoming speech.

Bitcoin quickly slipped below $ 21,000 following Powell’s words with a 3.8% drop in the past 24 hours. Ethereum is worse with -6.4% below $ 1,600.

See also  Japan's 10-year government bond yield fell to zero for the first time since December last year

You may also like

The latest technology of Honda’s “e:HEV high-power smart...

Piazza Affari closed in deep red (-2.3%) after...

ZTE: In the first half of the year,...

New leap in the price of gas, a...

Powell freezes markets: rates high for a while,...

Adhere to the positioning of “housing, not speculating,”...

Fed, Powell: “Efforts to reduce inflation will result...

5 big 0 anxiety creates a new environment...

Powell: Fed will continue to raise rates causing...

The luxurious texture exceeds expectations. Static real shot...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy