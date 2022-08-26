The risk-off on the markets following Powell’s words also affects cryptocurrencies. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has suggested that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates to tame inflation and rates will need to stay high for some time before inflation is under control, a fact that it means slower growth, a weaker job market, and “some pain” for families and businesses, Powell said in his Jackson Hole, Wyoming speech.

Bitcoin quickly slipped below $ 21,000 following Powell’s words with a 3.8% drop in the past 24 hours. Ethereum is worse with -6.4% below $ 1,600.