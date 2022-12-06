Home Business Bitcoin and gold, who will prevail in 2023? Here is the shock scenario indicated by Standard Chartered
Business

Bitcoin and gold, who will prevail in 2023? Here is the shock scenario indicated by Standard Chartered

by admin
Bitcoin and gold, who will prevail in 2023? Here is the shock scenario indicated by Standard Chartered

Bitcoin could also experience a creepy year in 2023. After a 12-month meltdown, the world‘s largest crypto could drop to $5,000 next year in a market surprise that investors are underestimating, according to Standard Chartered. This would mark a roughly 70% drop from the $17,000 price bitcoin currently trades at.

In a report titled “The financial-market surprises of 2023”, Standard Chartered has outlined a number of possible “undervalued by the markets” scenarios. The decline in the price of bitcoin would also coincide with a Gold rally that could potentially surge 30% to $2,250 an ounce.

According to Eric Robertsen, global head of research at Standard Chartered Bank, this possible scenario involves a reversal of interest rate hikes as economies struggle and more crypto failures materialize and a collapse in investor confidence in digital assets .

Robertsen points out that these are not forecasts, but scenarios that are materially outside the current market consensus.

Robertsen states that gold could reassert itself as a safe haven, with investors flocking to this asset for stability in times of market volatility. “Gold’s recovery in 2023 comes as equities resume their bear market and the correlation between stock and bond prices turns negative“, he added.

Bitcoin has a negative balance of around 60% this year. There is no shortage of those who are strongly bullish on bitcoin. The venture capitalist Tim Draper told CNBC that he thinks bitcoin could reach i $250,000 next year.

See also  More Sims than people, the increasingly connected world between 5G and telco torments

You may also like

Toyota CH-R Prologue, the compact SUV will also...

“It will not be subsidies and bonuses that...

The Antitrust rejects Bancomat on the increase in...

Tesla: shares plunge (-4.5%) after rumors of production...

Strong non-farm payrolls can’t stop the Fed from...

Toyota BZ Compact suv concept, electric only with...

Circle pays the FTX effect: skip the exchange...

Union press release – Il Sole 24 ORE

Citizenship income, based on the requirements who will...

Caleffi: examines the possible purchase of the residual...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy