Bitcoin at its lowest since March. It’s a liquidity crisis

Bitcoin, what’s going on? There are several reasons for the crisis

Bitcoin travels at its lowest level since mid-Marchthanks to the volatility that continues to besiege cryptocurrencies, triggered by the low liquidity in the markets.

The prices of the world‘s number one cryptocurrency have slipped in the last few hours up to $26,312.23according to CoinDesk data, after breaching the psychological threshold of $27,000 yesterday.

It’s about the minimum value since last March 17.

Under pressure today too l’Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

In addition to the low liquidity problem, the crypto market pays off the attack that comes from the US regulatory authorities and anxiety about global economic trends.

Bitcoin struggling with liquidity crisis

Regarding liquidity problems, an article on CNBC recalls in the first place the excellent YTD performance of Bitcoin, flown 59% since the start of 2023.

The low liquidity however, it causes the cryptocurrency’s movements, both upwards and downwards, to be intensified.

Clara Medalie, head of Kaiko’s research division, addressed the issue by referring to “a considerable drop in market depth”.

Market depth is the ability of the market to absorb large quantities of buy and sell orders.

When this depth is shallow, relatively small orders are enough to cause large upward or downward movements in the asset’s prices.

The beating against market makers Jane Street and Jump Crypto

Among other things, the liquidity conditions that characterize the crypto world are likely to get worseafter the rumors reported by Bloomberg, according to which Jane Street e Jump Crypto, two of the main market makers in the digital currency sector could be forced to review their crypto trading plans in the United States, due to the ever-tighter controls that are affecting the industry.

“Although the reason for today’s sharp decline is still unclear, volatility should remain present, due to current liquidity conditions, especially following the news regarding the decision of market makers Jane Street and Jump Crypto to reduce their exposure to cryptocurrencies”, Medalie stressed again.

The liquidity crisis that has hit the crypto market is by the way direct consequence of the banking crisiswhich exploded in March with the bankruptcy of SVB (Silicon Valley bank), but also with the crash of Silvergate e Signature Bankbanks active in the crypto world, which had both launched cryptocurrency trading platforms.

US authorities on a war footing against the crypto world

In addition to these factors, it is now ubiquitous the watchful eye of the market authorities, who certainly don’t want to be accused of lack of controls, especially after the collapse of FTX last year.

In the foreground the US Stock Exchange Authority Sec (Securities and Exchange Commission) which, in March, issued a warning to the Coinbase exchange platform, putting it on the alert for potential violations of the United States rules governing the financial markets.

The CEO of Coinbase Brian Armstrong, for his part, he has already said that the company is preparing for a legal battle against the SEC that could last years.

Also in March, in the midst of the banking crisis that exploded in the United States, the American Authority

Commodity Futures and Trading Commission accused Binance of violating trading rules.

The battle between the crypto industry and the US authorities it is therefore destined to continue.

The CNBC article also talks about “congestion” of the Bitcoin network after Binance was forced to temporarily halt coin withdrawals last week.

This week the fees to be paid for transactions in Bitcoin have also soared and, if it is true that in the last few hours the surge has been decreasing, their value remains particularly high.

And so, as it indicates Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of Nexo, “Bitcoin’s attempts to break through the $30,000 threshold have failed, due to a cocktail of three problems: congestion, liquidity – due to the retreat of top market makers Jane Street and Jump Crypto – and the continued encirclement by of the authorities”.