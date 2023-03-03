The US Securities and Exchange Commission is charging crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon with deceiving and defrauding investors. Shortly thereafter, a Swiss bank made a million-dollar transaction for him.

South Korean entrepreneur Do Kwon was considered a star in the crypto industry. Its cryptocurrency TerraUSD, a so-called stablecoin, should be constantly at one dollar thanks to an algorithm.

Hailed as a digital revolution, the coin was at times one of the top ten most valuable cryptocurrencies – until May 2022, when investors lost confidence and exited, the coin collapsed and $40 billion in market value was wiped out.

Written out and charged

In September 2022, a South Korean court put Do Kwon on the wanted list. According to media reports, this is fleeting. Last week, the US Securities and Exchange Commission also accused Do Kwon and his company Terraform Labs.

They would have deceived, deceived and cheated investors. Because instead of an algorithm, a dedicated company bought coins to support the course.

Bitcoins have a reputation for often being associated with money laundering.

From the same month in which the cryptocurrency TerraUSD collapsed, a Swiss bank is said to have regularly exchanged bitcoins from Do Kwon and his company for cash. That’s what it says in the complaint. Over $100 million was withdrawn between June 2022 and the time of the charges.

Apparently numerous warning signs

Whether the Swiss bank violated its duty of care and the Bitcoin transactions were illegal depends on various factors. «Exchanging bitcoins is not a problem. Bitcoins are legal and such barter transactions are easily possible in Switzerland,” says Peter V. Kunz, Professor of Business Law at the University of Bern.

Even if the transactions were legal, the Swiss bank should have stayed away from the deal, says Rino Borini, a fintech and crypto expert at the HWZ University of Applied Sciences in Zurich. Because the crypto scene knew how Do Kwon was doing. “As a company, you have to be able to say ‘no’ and forego short-term profits – also to protect the institute and the Swiss financial center; that it stays clean and that the delicate plant of crypto banking is not destroyed.» Because Switzerland has one of the world‘s best regulations in the crypto sector. With connections like the crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon, however, you risk this good reputation.

However, the bank had to check whether the bitcoins were of criminal origin. And there were plenty of warning signs. “For example, the amount of the transaction: $100 million within a few months. The fact that it was Bitcoins also raises questions. After all, they have the reputation of being often associated with money laundering,” emphasizes Kunz.

If the evidence had actually pointed to money laundering, the cash should not have been withdrawn, but should have been blocked, according to the professor. In addition, the case should have been reported to the Federal Office of Police.

Banking license threatened

SRF has asked specialized Swiss crypto banks. They write that they cannot provide any information due to bank secrecy. The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (Finma) also does not comment on the specific case.

It is still unclear whether the American and Swiss authorities are investigating the connection between crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon and the Swiss bank in question. According to business law expert Kunz, in the worst case scenario, the bank could have its banking license revoked and be charged with money laundering.