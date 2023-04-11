The main cryptocurrency bitcoin it breached the key $30,000 level

It’s the first time in 10 months, after surging more than 80% so far this year, as investors bet the Federal Reserve it will soon end its aggressive monetary tightening campaign. This was in light of the US labor market report released last Friday, which showed an economy still resilient and after the banking sector turmoil triggered by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last month.

“The reason behind the broad cryptocurrency rally is traders’ optimism towards central bank monetary policy,” he said. Tina Teng, market analyst at CMC Markets -. “Bets for an early Fed turnaround on rate hikes were significantly strengthened after the banking turmoil in early March,” he added.

The market awaits inflation data

Still on the subject of monetary policy, investors’ eyes are now focused on theUS inflation which will be announced tomorrow, Tuesday 12 April. Expectations are for a slowdown in March to 5.1% from 6% in February. The market is betting on a 0.25% rate hike by the Fed at its meeting on May 3, and will look to the minutes that will be published tomorrow night in search of confirmation.

Etherthe second-largest cryptocurrency, edged close to last week’s roughly eight-month high of $1,942.50.

(Ticker)