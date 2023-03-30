The so-called Bitcoin Halving is a regular reduction in the rewards that miners receive for providing their computing capacity. This reward is paid in the form of Bitcoin. This reward in BTC is halved by the halving, meaning the number of Bitcoin a miner receives for each block found is reduced. This so-called block reward is then 3.125 Bitcoin per mined block. This means that the last bitcoin only around the year 2140 is mined.