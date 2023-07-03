Bitcoin Hashrate: Explanation, Meaning and Level

A higher hash rate means greater performance. Indirectly, a high hash rate also makes the Bitcoin network more secure. This is because the higher the hashrate, the higher the cost to engage in mining. To sabotage the Bitcoin network, one party would need to control more than 50 percent of the Bitcoin hashrate for an extended period of time. If the hash rate increases, an attack on the Bitcoin network becomes less and less likely, since a potential attacker would need more and more computing capacity, which he can hardly provide over a longer period of time on his own.

