Bitcoin instead of bank account? Olga Feldmeier believes in system change

Bitcoin instead of bank account? «Crypto-Queen» believes in system change soon: «The first 100 million for Ukraine came in cryptos at that time»

Bitcoin instead of bank account? «Crypto-Queen» believes in system change soon: «The first 100 million for Ukraine came in cryptos at that time»

Born in Ukraine, Olga Feldmeier is one of the best-known crypto entrepreneurs – and the face of the Ukrainian resistance in Switzerland. In an interview, the native of Zug talks about hate mail, the CS debacle and a new financial system.