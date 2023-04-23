Bitcoin instead of bank account? Olga Feldmeier believes in system change

2
Bitcoin instead of bank account? «Crypto-Queen» believes in system change soon: «The first 100 million for Ukraine came in cryptos at that time»
Born in Ukraine, Olga Feldmeier is one of the best-known crypto entrepreneurs – and the face of the Ukrainian resistance in Switzerland. In an interview, the native of Zug talks about hate mail, the CS debacle and a new financial system.
Since going public in February 2022, your company Smart Valor has lost more than 80 percent of its stock market valuation. Can you still sleep peacefully there?
See also State Administration of Foreign Exchange Spokesperson: The Direct Investment Surplus Will Increase Significantly in 2021 - Xinhua English.news.cn