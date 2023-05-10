Bitcoin Lightning Network: Explanation, Function & Benefits

This is where the Bitcoin Lightning network comes in: it enables near-real-time transactions with minimal fees, which are significantly higher on average under 0.01 US Dollars per Transaction lay. These are often a fraction of a cent. But how does that work? Users who want to carry out bitcoin transactions do not send them directly to the bitcoin blockchain as usual, but via a lightning wallet to the lightning network. Since not all wallets are compatible with the Lightning network, users need a separate Lightning wallet. Either users switch completely to such a Lightning wallet, or they install it additionally, send Bitcoin from their standard wallet to the compatible wallet and then trade from there. This connects users to the network and opens a payment channel for senders and recipients. The transactions now take place in this channel and are initially not part of the Bitcoin blockchain. As long as the channel is open, users can carry out any transactions, which are then carried out within the Lightning Network. Only after all transactions have been carried out in the network do users transfer their Bitcoin from the Lightning wallet back to their Bitcoin wallet.