Bitcoin mining: explanation, function & energy consumption

Miners receive a reward for providing the necessary energy, which in turn is paid out in the form of Bitcoin. Every bitcoin miner who has successfully added a new transaction block to the blockchain receives this so-called block reward. The Bitcoin reward is halved every four years – this process is known as Bitcoin Halving. Miners therefore have to become more and more efficient and faster in order to keep their profit constant. The reward is now at 6.25 bitcoin per block. The next Bitcoin halving will be on Friday April 5, 2024 expected. Then the block reward for bitcoin miners will be halved to 3.125 bitcoin until the next halving in 2028.

At the same time, the maximum stock of bitcoins firmly defined and will never exceed the limit of nearly 21 million coins exceed. To be precise: There will be a maximum of 20,999,999.97690000 Bitcoin. So the BTC supply cannot be expanded. Through the halvings, the last Bitcoin only around the year 2140 be dug around. According to the analysis company Coinmarketcap, there are currently just over 19.3 million Bitcoin in circulation. This means that the miners have to mine the remaining 1.7 million bitcoins – i.e. less than ten percent of the maximum stock – at least 117 more years require.

