Bitcoin, network in chaos. Binance blocks crypto withdrawals for hours

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Bitcoin newtork is experiencing very intense days, hours. A bit like when we take the motorway and the forecast indicates a red dot: queues due to heavy traffic. The same is happening to Bitcoin, which we are used to analyzing primarily as a financial asset and in the constant ideological dispute between a store of value and a super-speculative title.

The net

In reality, first of all this Bitcoin, intended with a capital “B”, is a decentralized computer network that allows you to carry out …