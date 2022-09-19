Home Business Bitcoin pays fear Fed rates, capitulates to a minimum since 2020. Liquidity alert weighs down all cryptocurrencies
Escape from Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, at a time when, pending the announcement of the Fed on rates, the markets are dominated by negative sentiment, ergo risk aversion.

Bitcoin prices have slid to their lowest level since 2020, falling 7.4% to $ 18,370 at 7:45 am London time. Ethereum lost 6.6%, struggling to defend $ 1,300.

Heavier declines hit other cryptocurrencies, such as XRP and Polkadot.

Investors, explains a Bloomberg article, are preparing for the volatility that will follow the monstrous rate hike that the Fed will announce the day after tomorrow, Wednesday 21 September, in order to defeat the inflation scourge. An increase that the consensus expects to be 75 basis points, for the third consecutive time.

Higher financing costs are already weighing down the liquidity, which the crypto universe relies on. Returning to Ether, the token travels at its lowest value in two months, after the jump from mid-June triggered by the wait for the upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain. This is the long-awaited “Merge” update for energy saving, the largest and most ambitious update in the world of cryptocurrencies, as Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin tweeted, which took place a few days ago.

