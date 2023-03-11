Bitcoin prices regain the $20,000 level, only to immediately lose it again.

Bitcoin slightly reduced the declines after the publication of the US employment report which, while indicating a growth in new jobs in February, much higher than expected (equal to +311,000 units, compared to the estimated 225,000), put shows an increase in the unemployment rate and lower-than-expected wage growth, both on a monthly and year-on-year basis.

Lower-than-expected wage growth, in particular, lifted investor sentiment, leading them to believe there are still reasons Jerome Powell’s Fed might not hike rates too much in its battle against inflation.

The easing of risk aversion has thus done the cryptocurrency market good, fresh from the roundup of bad news arriving from Wall Street in the last few hours.

The protagonist above all is the collapse of the Silvergate bank, active in the crypto sector, which just yesterday announced that it had opted for its liquidation.

The sentiment on Wall Street and therefore also in the crypto world then worsened further with the shocking announcement of SVB – Silicon Valley Bank -. Yesterday SVB Financial announced a capital increase of over 2 billion dollars, aimed at offsetting the losses suffered with the sale of a portfolio made up mainly of US Treasuries.

The fear of a run on the bank’s branches sank the stock which, in yesterday’s session alone, collapsed by more than 60%.

The news kicked off a strong sell-off that didn’t spare even other bank stocks and that continued to keep investors well away from the crypto world.

Bitcoin prices thus slipped to around -8%, breaching the $20,000 threshold, and dropping to $19,900.28. Ethereum was also very bad, losing more than 8% to $1,400.63. After the slight recovery above $20,000 following the publication of the US employment report, Bitcoin has returned below the psychological threshold in the last few minutes.

Considering all the other divestments that have affected digital coins, in the space of 24 hours the sales wiped out a capitalization of the crypto world exceeding 70 billion dollars.