Bitcoin Price Surpasses $42,000 Amidst US Interest Rate Expectations

The price of bitcoin exceeded $42,000 this Monday for the first time since April 2022, amid expectations of lower interest rates in the United States, the Financial Times reports. According to Marketwatch, the price of bitcoin marked a growth of more than 13% during the last month and more than 130% since the beginning of the year.

What are the reasons? According to the media, the revaluation occurs amid expectations regarding the approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission of a bitcoin exchange-traded fund before January 10. Bloomberg analysts also attribute the recovery of the cryptocurrency to the eventual cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve and to the hopes placed by traders in greater demand for exchange-traded funds. However, FT reminds that, according to the Central Bank, this speculation is still premature. Bloomberg analysts also note that the price of bitcoin has been affected by the expected halving of the profit from mining new blocks, which is expected to occur next year.

The digital token rally comes after a particularly turbulent period. Following last year’s cryptocurrency crash, cryptocurrency exchange FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and Binance founder Changpeng Zhao recently pleaded guilty to money laundering and were fined $4.3 billion. dollars and 50 million dollars, respectively. However, despite the concerns of many traders, US authorities did not shut down Binance, the world‘s largest exchange.

Is it time to invest? Analysts warn that rate resets or unexpected issues with the Exchange Traded Fund could still derail bitcoin. Additionally, some technical chart patterns, such as the Weekly Relative Strength Index, indicate “overbought” conditions for the cryptocurrency. For his part, Michael Novogratz, founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., predicts that bitcoin will reach its previous peak within a year. Bitcoin hit a high of nearly $69,000 in November 2021 and fell 64% last year.