Bitcoin Price Volatility Expected as Liquidity Drought and Open Interest Increase

Bitcoin Price Surges Over $27,000 Amidst High Volatility

Bitcoin (BTC) has started the week on a bullish note, trading at over $27,000 and rising more than 3% in the last 24 hours, according to the CriptoNoticias Price Calculator. This surge in price comes amidst indications that the digital currency will experience high volatility in the coming days.

One factor contributing to the volatility is a “liquidity drought” affecting BTC, as noted by analysis firm Glassnode. The current lack of liquidity is reflected in the proportion of wealth held by the most active and liquid group in the market, known as the “hot supply.” This group has reached historical lows, indicating low liquidity in the Bitcoin markets. With low levels of liquidity, even relatively small trades can result in significant price movements.

Another factor pointing to potential volatility is the open interest metric. CoinGlass, an on-chain metrics explorer, has observed a gradual increase in open interest in Bitcoin, suggesting that a big move may be imminent. Open interest refers to the total number of derivative contracts, such as futures and options, that are active and have not been settled. An increase in open interest indicates strong interest in the underlying asset, Bitcoin. In combination with low liquidity, a rise in open interest can exacerbate price volatility.

The Accumulation Distribution indicator (ADL) has also shown a correlation with Bitcoin’s price. The ADL measures supply and demand by tracking the flow of money into and out of an asset. A recent increase in the ADL suggests that accumulation is taking place, which could lead to a sharp rise in price due to limited supply and increasing demand.

Market expectations for Bitcoin’s price are mixed. Some analysts believe that Bitcoin may retrace to the $20,000 level before starting a bullish cycle, referencing a potential “double floor” pattern. Others argue that Bitcoin is still in a bull market and expect positive price movements throughout 2023.

Investor sentiment, as measured by the fear and greed index, currently indicates fear in the market. This index takes into account various metrics to determine the prevailing sentiment among investors. When fear predominates, investors tend to sell their assets, which can result in a sharp price drop.

Looking ahead, resistance and support levels can provide insights into where Bitcoin’s price may go. If the upward trend continues, Bitcoin could encounter resistance levels near $29,000 and $30,000. On the other hand, if volatility leads to a decline in BTC’s price, support levels can be found near $25,000, $23,000, and potentially $20,000.

In such a turbulent market, it may be prudent to adopt a passive investment strategy, such as dollar-cost averaging (DCA), to mitigate the impact of price fluctuations. DCA involves purchasing Bitcoin at different prices over time to average the entry price.

