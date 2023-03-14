Bitcoin surpassed $26,000 for the first time since June, driven by growing optimism about digital currencies’ resilience to the recent turmoil affecting the US financial system.

The major cryptocurrency gains ground for the fourth day in a row, up 7.2% to just $26,000 after hitting an intraday high of $26,500, and has seen a roughly 29% gain since Silicon Valley Bank went bankrupt on March 10.

According to some analysts, Bitcoin is supported by its status as a store of value at a time when the traditional financial sector is experiencing difficulties following the bankruptcies of SVB and Signature Bank. Others believe that the recovery of cryptocurrencies is related to their correlation with equities, even though the S&P 500 and Bitcoin have diverged in recent days.