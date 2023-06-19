Bitkom survey shows: Most startups lack the money

The digital association Bitkom asked start-ups about their economic situation. The mood is depressed, too little capital, cautious investors. So many want to go abroad.

Eight out of ten startups state that investors have become significantly more cautious due to the weak economy. Maskot/ Getty

Rising interest rates and risk-averse financiers continue to plague German startups. In a survey by the digital association Bitkom, around eight out of ten startups stated that investors had become significantly more cautious due to the weak economy. As a result, a good 70 percent will have capital requirements in the next 24 months – on average it is about 2.3 million euros, the association announced on Monday in Berlin. That is a drop of almost a third compared to the previous year with 3.3 million euros.

According to the survey of 203 tech companies, only 17 percent of startups with capital requirements have secured financing for the next two years, more than three quarters (79 percent) are still looking. 14 percent of them consider it unlikely that they will be able to raise the money they need.

Every third startup wants to go abroad

A lack of venture capital also remains a problem from the point of view of the start-up scene. The survey shows that almost a third (32 percent) of founders believe that there is enough venture capital in Germany. Around a third (34 percent) are also considering going abroad with their own startup. The reason: In Germany there is not enough capital. An IPO in Germany, on the other hand, is not an option for the majority of startups.

“Many startups have recently had to put the brakes on costs and increase their profitability, which has reduced the average capital requirement,” said Niklas Veltkamp, ​​a member of the Bitkom management board. The reluctance of investors should not slow down the growth and expansion of German startups. Politicians must create the conditions so that new investors such as pension funds or insurance companies can invest more in startups.

lull after boom

After a boom year in 2021, when the local start-up industry benefited from a digitization push during the pandemic and risk-taking investors, the market turned around in 2022. In view of the Ukraine war, weak economy and interest rate increases, investors have recently been reluctant to inject money. The start-up industry is regarded as an innovation driver for the economy. In Germany, however, there is a lack of venture capital, especially for larger financing rounds.

