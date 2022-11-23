Another step forward on the ‘democratization’ of investments. This is how we can summarize the new collaboration between bitpanda, European leader in offering investment-as-a-service infrastructure, founded in Vienna in 2014 with the aim of making investments accessible to all, in a secure and regulated context, and HYPE, leader on the Italian market in money management through apps. An operation daughter of the opportunities offered by Open Banking, which will precisely increase the possibility of choice among the users of the HYPE app between shares and ETFs.

In particular, Bitpanda allows you to invest in cryptocurrencies, fractional shares and ETFs, precious metals and commodities, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with sums starting from one euro. Founded in 2014 in Vienna, Austria by Eric Demuth, Paul Klanschek and Christian Trummer, Bitpanda removes barriers to investment by leveraging the innovative power of digitized assets and blockchain technology.

Access to over 2,500 fractional stocks, ETFs and precious metals

The agreement allows Hype to integrate the services of the digital investment platform and expand its offer. The customers of the Italian neobank, today over 1.7 million, will be able to invest in more than 2,500 resources including fractional stocks and ETFs, and buy precious metals, for any amount, 24/7even in closed markets.

The new feature will be rolled out gradually over the next few weeks. The agreement, which democratises, simplifies and makes the opportunities of the financial markets accessible, is part of the strategy of these two realities of the financial industry, the objective of providing value-added services to anticipate and respond to the constantly evolving needs of investors.

The integration, made entirely within the HYPE app, takes place through the Fabrick’s Open Finance platform on which Bitpanda has published its API making its offer available to third parties: Bitpanda White Label offers all the necessary elements to build a complete investment flow, giving the partner the opportunity to design their own solution, connecting to an infrastructure State-of-the-art APIs. HYPE is the first company in Italy to seize this opportunity by consolidating Bitpanda’s B2B2C role.

For users also the Bitpanda Academy

In this particular historical moment that sees Italians facing the highest level of inflation in recent decades, using money without leaving it in the account, losing purchasing power, is a choice to be evaluated. For this reason, the enrichment of the “investments” section of HYPE with BitPanda products is good news for the users of the app.

A service like that of investments requires awareness. The user is therefore not left alone and to the various financial education activities implemented by HYPE is added the Bitpanda Academyan e-learning platform entirely in Italian dedicated to in-depth analysis of personal finance and investment topics, so as to have the tools to be ready to face the first operations.

Eric Demuth, co-founder and CEO of Bitpanda, points out that since its inception in 2014, Bitpanda’s commitment to rules and technological infrastructure has been maximum and constant. “It has allowed us to grow in a healthy and sustainable way, becoming a point of reference in our sector, thanks also to our Bitpanda White Label solution, a cutting-edge investment-as-a-service infrastructure which is the basis of the signed agreement today with Hype. This partnership, with a neobank supported by two major Italian banking groups, makes us very proud and demonstrates how these efforts pay off in the long run. Italy is a key market for us and this partnership crowns 18 months of local presence in which we have achieved excellent results”. Orlando Merone, Country Manager Bitpanda Italia, adds: “When I opened the Italian market for Bitpanda, in March 2021, my goal was to make the investment world simpler and safer, convinced as I am that managing one’s financial future is a fundamental activity for each of us. The partnership with Hype allows millions of Italian savers to access, for the first time, fractional investments in shares and ETFs, in a historic era in which not taking care of your money is simply not an option. Today, for many savers, a new path in the world of investments can begin, thanks to the foresight of Hype and our fintech solutions”.

Luca Grampioggia, Deputy CEO of HYPE, comments: “We want HYPE to be a gateway to all financial services and a tool to always seize new opportunities in the field of money management. The integration of Bitpanda confirms this direction and adds a new extremely important piece to give our customers a high quality service and an additional opportunity to capitalize on real estate savings on their current accounts”.