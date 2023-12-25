Bitpanda CEO Eric Demuth: “We are more efficient than ever before.”

After a difficult year in 2022, Eric Demuth, CEO of Bitpanda, now draws a positive conclusion. In 2023, he invested ten million euros in his own AI division for his company and sees himself well prepared for 2024.

“We have built the best infrastructure in Europe with the most licenses,” says Eric Demuth, CEO of Bitpanda, about the past year at the crypto trading platform Bitpanda.

Eric Demuth is co-founder of Bitpanda, Austria’s first unicorn. Together with Paul Klanschek and Christian Trummer, he started the digital investment platform in Vienna and within a short time it became a global player in the fintech league.

In 2022 it was hit by the poor market conditions – keyword: crypto crash – and sales fell from 477 million to 90 million euros. Not an easy time for Demuth and Co.

How was 2023? And what does the 36-year-old expect from the coming year?

Read too

The Bitpanda CEO initially chose completely the wrong job – but it later helped him set up a company

Your year 2023 in one word?

Further development. 2023 was a year of growth for me as I gained new skills and insights both personally and professionally. I wanted to use the word “efficiency” first, but that is an important part of “evolution,” as are “resilience” and “adaptability.”

And 2024 will be How?

Fantastic! Because we are in a great position and have built the best infrastructure in Europe with the most licenses. I am very optimistic that we will rock the coming year and that the market will continue to develop positively.

What do you do in between? Even a complete digital detox?

Honestly no. Digital is a core part of my life. I like it and feel comfortable with it. I don’t see digital as toxic and therefore don’t need to detox.

What new did you learn this year?

To set even stronger focal points. No matter how many ambitions you have, you can’t do everything at the same time. That only leads to mediocrity, and that’s not how you win.

What do you want to learn next year?

More everyday discipline, especially in terms of almost daily exercise, in order to get really fit again.

Who or what annoyed you the most in 2023?

The bureaucracy of the EU and the illogical decisions made by bureaucrats there who have little expertise and are more afraid of the potential loss of data than the appreciation of definitive innovation.

What have you done in your professional life in the past year that you are proud of?

We really got the company on track, together with the entire team. We are now more efficient than ever before.

What was the best business advice you received this year discovered?

“If you’re not progressing, you’re regressing; so, keep moving forward.” That’s a quote from Elon Musk. And: “Work like there is someone working twenty-four hours a day to take it all away from you.” A quote from Mark Cuban. Both quotes capture the determined and goal-oriented mentality of these two entrepreneurs and emphasize the importance of constant progress and hard work. And that is the core of entrepreneurship for me.

Estimated: On how many days last year did you not feel like getting up?

I always feel like getting up. Sometimes it might take longer, but there always comes a point where you want to do something interesting. I don’t have a rigid routine either. That helps with that. With the motivation, most things work quite well, except for the daily gym. But that’s exactly what I’m working on right now.

If you had an extra hour a day, how would you spend it?

An hour more sleep. Maybe then my Oura ring will scold me less.

If you say 2023 was the year of AI applications – especially chat GPT: Has AI changed your work environment?

Definitely yes, and we are only at the beginning of it. The whole company is using more and more AI applications and we have founded our own AI division with ten million euros and are currently building products for our users.

Crass personal AI hack?

ChatGPT to answer interview questions. 😉

What would you rather have spent less money on in 2023, or even none at all?

Bayer shares.

What do you want to spend money on in 2024?

Even more continuous long-term investment, highly diversified.

And what do you want to spend less on?

I invest less in European companies. Unfortunately, I’m not very optimistic, but that’s more due to politics.

Who wouldn’t you want to start the new year without?

My dog ​​and my PC. Weird combo, I know.

Everything will be fine?

It hasn’t been that bad in the last few years. But yes, chances are it will be very good.

Read too

What moved the startup scene – and us personally – in 2023 “>

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display this, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Facebook

X

