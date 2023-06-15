Home » Bitpanda is now pushing into the interest business
Bitpanda is now pushing into the interest business

Bitpanda founder Demuth sees the great advantage of money market funds in the fact that investors can access their deposits around the clock. Investors can withdraw their money at any time. Money market funds are therefore as flexible as call money. However, precisely because of this strength, they harbor risks for the financial system. If masses of investors withdraw money from the funds, this can throw the market into trouble.

Above all, institutional investors such as insurers or banks park deposits in money market funds. They are considered special assets. This means that deposits are fully protected in the event of bankruptcy. Deposit insurance at many foreign banks only protects assets up to EUR 100,000. In Germany there is also the extended deposit insurance, which protects deposits of up to five million.

