More than 9,000 pastry chefs are missing

The handcrafted Easter egg goes flat due to lack of manpower. In fact, there are many professional figures that the 50,000 pastry shops and businesses in the confectionery sector (39,000 of which are artisan businesses) cannot find. The complaint is from Confcraftsmanship which gives the numbers of this endemic shortage of workers that also affects other sectors.

For Confartigianato, companies are looking for collaborators capable of satisfying the demands of a market that is increasingly attentive to environmental sustainability. Indeed, in 47.5% of hires for the activities of pastry chefs, ice cream makers, canneries, bakers and artisan pasta makers a high, medium-high and high level of green skills is required. A percentage that has grown by 19 points compared to the 28.3% of 5 years ago.

How to recognize a quality product

Magazine Other consumption, on the occasion of the Easter holidays it has drawn up a handbook of quality to protect the consumer. As for the Easter cake it is essential to pay attention tolabel: given the characteristics of this traditional dessert are established by law.

The dough (preferably natural yeast or sourdough), the amount of butter (over 16%), sugar (or honey) and eggs (strictly category A) and candied fruit (at least 15%) are elements to which cannot be ignored if you want to buy a good product. Another indicator of a truly artisanal product is the absence of preservatives. As for the icing with almonds, the latter must be at least 2% of the weight.

How much chocolate in Easter eggs

It’s not chocolate egg? Again you have to comply with some important requirements. Second Other consumption in dark or dark chocolate there must be at least 35% cocoa and 18% cocoa butter, in milk chocolate the percentage of cocoa drops to a minimum of 25% and obviously there must be milk for at least 14% of the total weight. If on the dark chocolate label we find superior, fine or very fine chocolate written, the percentage of cocoa rises to at least 43% (30% for milk chocolate.

The best eggs bear the inscription “only with pure cocoa”, or that chocolate contains only cocoa butter and does not contain other vegetable fats such as palm oil, shea butter or other. Even handcrafted products, it is recalled, must have all these characteristics. In the pastry shop, in front of doves or eggs packed only with paper paper, even if extraordinarily scenic, but without a sticker with the indications, the consumer must be wary.